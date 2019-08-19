Two suspects arrested in connection to drive-by shooting in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a drive-by shooting in Abilene over the weekend.
Richard Moore, 28, and Carlos Villanueva, 27, were both arrested Saturday. Moore is charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Villanueva is charged with stalking.
Arrest reports for both suspects state Villanueva and Moore drove up to the victim’s home on the 2300 block of Bishop Road Saturday, where Moore allegedly fired 4-5 shots at a man who was outside.
The victim’s wife, who was known to Villanueva, says he has threatened her and her family in the past.
Both men remain held in jail on bonds totaling at least $75,000.
