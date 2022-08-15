ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two vehicles and a building were damaged during an early morning fire in Abilene.

The fire happened at a commercial property on the 4600 block of N 1st Street just after 5:00 a.m. Monday.

A report from the Abilene Fire Department states first responders arrived and found a vehicle under a carport was on fire, and the fire spread to a second vehicle and a nearby building.

There were no occupants in either vehicle or the building at the time of the fire, according to the fire department.

This fire, which is still under investigation, caused an estimated $20,000 worth of damage.

No further information has been released.