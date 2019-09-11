ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Wylie ISD schools were placed on lockout Wednesday morning due to reports of a shooting in southeast Abilene.
The East Elementary and East Junior High campuses were both placed on lockout around 11:00 a.m., meaning all students were kept inside.
Wylie ISD says the lockout only lasted for five minutes and was implemented after a deputy called to let the district, “know about a report of possible shots fired in the Parkside Place subdivision off of Maple Street,” according to a social media post.
Police investigated and found no threat in the area.
The lockout was just a precautionary measure.
Latest Posts:
- Two Wylie ISD schools placed on lockout due to reports of shooting in southeast Abilene
- Hispanic Heritage month activities coming up
- Woman pepper-sprayed, arrested after robbery in north Abilene, second suspect at large
- Bob Bartlett wears same American flag pin since 9/11
- Girl’s memory resets every 2 hours, doctors don’t know why