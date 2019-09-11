Two Wylie ISD schools placed on lockout due to reports of shooting in southeast Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two Wylie ISD schools were placed on lockout Wednesday morning due to reports of a shooting in southeast Abilene.

The East Elementary and East Junior High campuses were both placed on lockout around 11:00 a.m., meaning all students were kept inside.

Wylie ISD says the lockout only lasted for five minutes and was implemented after a deputy called to let the district, “know about a report of possible shots fired in the Parkside Place subdivision off of Maple Street,” according to a social media post.

Around 11:00 this morning, our East Elementary and East Junior High campuses went on a LockOUT (keep all students… Posted by Wylie Independent School District on Wednesday, September 11, 2019

Police investigated and found no threat in the area.

The lockout was just a precautionary measure.

Latest Posts: