TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – U-Haul is offering free storage to Taylor County residents who have been displaced or impacted by the ongoing Mesquite Heat Fire.

Thursday morning, U-Haul announced they will provide 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage to any affected residents.

“Many roads are being closed and people are being asked to leave their homes,” stated Rusty Freeze, U-Haul Company of West Texas president. “We want to support this community during a difficult time by providing a secure place for victims to store their belongings at no cost for one month.”

Anyone interested in taking advantage of this offer needs to contact one of the following U-Haul locations:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Abilene

826 S. Clack St.

Abilene, TX 79605

(325) 698-0830



U-Haul Moving & Storage of San Angelo

1330 S. Koenigheim St.

San Angelo, TX 76903

(325) 655-0595

As of Wednesday night, the Mesquite Heat Fire has burned as estimated 5,000 acres in Taylor County and is only 5% contained.

Despite firefighting efforts, the fire jumped over Highway 277, moving closer to the town of Buffalo Gap. The town has been spared so far, but may homes, farms, structures, and even venues in the outlying area likely totally lost.

Evacuation orders still remain in effect. Click here for an up-do-date list of evacuations.