United Airlines cancels all air service in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – United Airlines has announced it will cancel air service in and out of Abilene Regional Airport as of October 1, 2021. The cancellation is due to high travel demand in other markets and shortage of aircraft and crews across the airline system.

“We are very disappointed to lose the United service between ABI and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport. Starting it in the middle of the pandemic was difficult, but passenger traffic was growing each month and we were excited about the choice it gave our passengers. However, we understand the demands for flight crews and aircraft that has forced SkyWest, which was operating this service under the United brand, to make the decision to pull out of several markets and return to pre-pandemic flight schedules in established markets. We have made it clear to SkyWest and United that we would welcome them back in the future,” stated Don Green, Director of Transportation Services.

United Airlines will contact any ticket holders with travel plans out of Abilene Regional Airport beyond October 1 for alternative flight options.