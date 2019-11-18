‘Unsubstantiated threat’ made against Cooper HS, school officials say

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene ISD says an “unsubstantiated threat” was made against Cooper High School.

Sunday night, rumors were floating around social media that there would be violence on campus Monday.

When the district heard about the threat, they contacted police, who investigated and determined the threat was “unsubstantiated”, according to Abilene ISD.

“At this point, the police have found no credible evidence to substantiate the threat,” wrote Cooper HS Principal Lyndsey Williamson in a letter to parents. “The AISD takes each of these situations very seriously and the APD and school district are investigating this one just as they would any other threat to a campus. We take the safety and security of students and staff at each of our campuses very seriously and want you to be assured that at no time was any of them in any danger because of this unsubstantiated threat.”

Law enforcement presence was increased at Cooper High Monday as a precaution.

The investigation into the source of the threat is still underway.

Letter sent to parents by Cooper HS principal Lyndsey Williamson:

