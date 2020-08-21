UPDATE: 12 units damaged in 2-alarm fire at Abilene apartment complex

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Twelve units were damaged in a two-alarm fire at an Abilene apartment complex Thursday.
First responders arrived to the Elm Creek Ranch apartments on the 2000 block of South clack Street and found smoke showing around 5:00 p.m.
A second alarm was called for assistance with fighting the fire and evacuation.
“In all 12 units were affected by smoke and/or water damage with one unit having fire damage,” according to a press release.
The Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire, which generated an estimated $60,000 worth of damage.
