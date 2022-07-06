ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A two-alarm fire has caused $90,000 worth of damage to a north Abilene building.

The fire happened on the 1000 block of North Mockingbird Lane around 4:15 a.m.

Firefighters arrived on scene and found a commercial building with heavy flames venting from the roof.

During the attack on the fire, the roof and the back wall completely collapsed.

Investigators believe the total amount damage is around $90,000, and the exact cause of this fire has yet-to-be determined.

Fire also spread to a lot of nearby vehicles but it’s unknown how many were damaged.

