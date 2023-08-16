Kenneth Hinkle has been charged with Cruelty to Non Livestock Animals.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene man who was arrested while wearing a cat shirt after allegedly shooting and killing his neighbor’s dog has been sentenced to probation.

Kenneth Hinkle received his 3 year probation sentence after pleading guilty Cruelty to Non Livestock Animals Wednesday. He was also ordered to pay court costs and a $750 fine.

An arrest report states Hinkle told detectives he shot and killed his neighbor’s dog on the 2000 block of Collins Avenue after it injured his girlfriend’s dog in November 2022.

Hinkle says he was in his front yard when he heard his girlfriend’s dog yelping, and the report states when he went to the backyard to investigate, he found his girlfriend’s dog bleeding and saw his neighbor’s dog on the other side of the fence, in his neighbor’s yard.

The report states Hinkle then went and got a gun, walked to the fence line, and shot his neighbor’s dog in the chest. Officers then found the dog deceased in the neighbor’s yard when they arrived.

No further information has been released.