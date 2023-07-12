ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The owner of an Abilene scrapyard says a car exploded when he was moving it Tuesday afternoon, causing a large fire in a pile of junk.

A press release from the Abilene Fire Department says investigators have determined the fire at Jay’z Recycling & Towing on the 3900 block of Pine Street was accidental in nature.

Investigators say, “the property owner was on scene and stated that he was moving scrap cars with his crane when one of the vehicles “exploded” after he dropped it on the pile.”

Monetary loss was minimal, but it did take at least an hour to contain the flames.

No injuries were reported in connection to this fire and no further information is available at this time.