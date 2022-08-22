ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A semi-truck that caught fire in Abilene Saturday night spread to 2 other vehicles causing $200,000 worth of damage.

The fire happened on the 500 block of West Overland Trail around 7:30 p.m.

First responders arrived on scene and found the vehicles fully involved. Another alarm was sounded for additional help, and it was quickly brought under control.

No one was inside any of the vehicles during the fire and no injuries have been reported.

Investigators are still working to determine what ignited this fire, which caused an estimated $200,000 worth of damage.

