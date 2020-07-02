UPDATE: Abilene woman says man stabbed her after trying to carjack her at stop sign

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – An Abilene woman says she was stabbed by a man who attempted to carjack her while she was at a stop sign.

The incident happened near North 8th Street and Hickory Street around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

A police report reveals the victim told detectives she was stopped at a stop sign in the area when a man tried to steal her vehicle.

“Once she told the suspect no, he stabbed her in the abdomen with a small knife,” the report states.

The victim was able to drive away and call 9-1-1. Family members told KTAB and KRBC she was sent to the hosptial for treatment but will survive her injuries.

No arrests have made and the investigation is still ongoing.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional information is released.

Latest Posts: