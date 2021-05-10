UPDATE: Homicide investigation now underway after woman found dead near Lake Ft. Phantom Hill

Priscilla Limon, 38, was found dead in the Clear Fork of the Brazos River near Lake Ft. Phantom Hill last week. Police are now investigating her death as a homicide.

Priscilla Limon, 38, was found deceased in the Clear Fork of the Brazos near Lake Ft. Phantom Hill Wednesday morning.

The circumstances surrounding her death have not been released, but her body was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on this homicide to contact APD at (325)676-6610 or Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.