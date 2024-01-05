ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Investigators believe that a fire that destroyed an Abilene Burger King/gas station building earlier this week started in the attic, but the exact cause is unknown at this time.

Fire officials told KTAB and KRBC the damage to the building on the 1600 block of Antilley Road was so extensive, they were unable to determine the cause of the fire because there was nothing left to investigate.

However, the arson investigator, “did say that it started in the attic and could have been smoldering for a few hours before the fire was reported.”

No injuries have been reported in connection to this fire, as the building was unoccupied when it initially ignited around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday.

No further information has been released.