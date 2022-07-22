A silver alert has been issued for missing Abilene man Phillip Forrester.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A silver alert has been issued for a missing Abilene man.

The Texas Department of Public Safety issued the alert for Phillip Forrester, 79, who was last seen at 2933 Airport Blvd in Abilene around 8:00 a.m. Thursday when he was dropping his wife off at the airport.

Forrester is described as a white man with blue eyes and grey hair who weighs around 150 pound and stands 5’10” tall. He was wearing a dark colored t-shirt and jeans before he went missing.

Law enforcement believes Forrester could be driving a 2022 Maroon Kia Sportage with Texas license plate 9SKMX.

Abilene police say Forrester has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. They circulated his image online Thursday night, before the Silver Alert was formally issued.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.