UPDATE: Two students stabbed at Abilene High in stable condition, suspect facing felony charges

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two students who were stabbed during a targeted attack at Abilene High School Thursday morning are now in stable condition, and the suspect is facing felony charges.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Dr. David Young said the families of victims, only identified as two 15-year-old students, are keeping the district updated on their progress.

The students were stabbed outside on campus property around 8:00 a.m. before school began.

Police Chief Stan Standridge provided more information during the press conference, saying investigators learned the suspect and one of the victims were involved in an ongoing dispute that began weeks or months ago, possibly even last year.

The dispute culminated in the suspect, identified as a 16-year-old student, getting suspended from school due to an incident that happened in a classroom Monday.

Thursday was his first day to be allowed back on campus, where he was supposed to report for in-school suspension.

Chief Standridge says his detectives believe the victim and a group of his friends may have arranged to meetup with the suspect for a fight.

One of the students in the group filmed the fight, which shows the suspect punching the victim he had a dispute with while concealing a blade in his hand.

This victim was stabbed four-to-five times.

The suspect then moved toward a bystander in the group, who had his hands up, and stabbed him multiple times as well.

Everyone involved fled, and the suspect was later apprehended at his home.

He is now in custody at the juvenile detention center on two counts of felony Aggravated Assault.

Dr. Young says, “this situation serves as a reminder to all of us that our children are our most precious commodity and we should do everything we can every day to make sure they’re safe.”

An increased police presence has been on campus all day, and counselors have been on standby to offer support.

