ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Unattended candles have been determined the cause of a south Abilene house fire Friday night.

The fire happened at a home on the 2200 block of Russell Avenue around 9:00 p.m.

A press release states emergency crews arrived on scene and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the residence.

The fire was knocked down and contained to a back room, and everyone who was home was able to escape without injury.

Investigators have determined candles left unattended in the backroom of the residence ignited the fire, causing an estimated $50,000 worth of damage.

No further information has been released.