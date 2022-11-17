ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Hendrick Regional Blood Center is in critical need of o-negative blood ahead of the holiday season.

The blood center announced the shortage Thursday, saying in a press release that, “low donation rates nationally and locally can be tied to donor illnesses.”

This drop due to illness comes alongside the usual holiday slump in donors.

All blood types are needed, but o-negative is the only one in short supply right now.

Anyone who wants to donate can visit Hendrick Regional Blood Center at 1701 Pine Street from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Friday, or 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday.

Visit hendrickbloodcenter.org/donorportal to make a scheduled appointment.