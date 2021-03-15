Utility bill relief available for income-eligible Taylor County residents

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Taylor County residents dealing with high utility bills from February’s winter storm can apply for financial assistance if they meet certain income requirements.

City Light Ministries and the United Way of Abilene are teaming up to provide relief for citizens who have larger than usual gas, water, or electric bills.

Applicants must live in Taylor County and have either low or fixed income. Assistance is available for both homeowners and renters.

The following documents are required to complete the application process

Valid ID

Documents for income and/or fixed income sources

The utility bill covering one or more days from February 15-20, 2021

A prior month’s bill

Funds will be paid directly to utility providers once the application is approved.

Anyone interested in making an appointment can call City Light Ministries at (325)673-6686 Monday, Wednesday, or Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Applications can also be completed in advance on the United Way’s website.