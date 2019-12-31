Vehicle shot in north Abilene overnight

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A vehicle was shot multiple times in north Abilene overnight.

The incident happened on the 1300 block of Cypress Street around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

A resident in the neighborhood told police they woke to the sound of a car peeling out in front of their house, and when they went outside, they noticed the windows of their vehicle had been shot by several bullets.

The victim says they, “only knew of one person that would do something like this,” according to a police report.

Police are now investigating this as an incident of deadly conduct.

Check back with BigCountryHomepage for any updates on this case.

