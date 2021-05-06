VIDEO: Abilene police need help identifying these mailbox thieves

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police need help identifying two mailbox thieves.

The suspects were caught on camera stealing mail from a south Abilene apartment complex.

Surveillance video shows them fleeing the scene by getting into a white sedan that appears to be driven by a third suspect.

Police believe these suspects may also be responsible for similar crimes elsewhere in Abilene.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or car in the video is asked to contact Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.

All tips are guaranteed anonymous and good information could lead to a cash reward!