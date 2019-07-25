VIDEO: Firetruck catches fire in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A firetruck caught fire in Abilene Thursday afternoon.

Multiple fire crews from Abilene and the surrounding areas are currently at the scene of the fire on FM 600 at FM 3034.

Viewer-submitted video shows a Snyder Volunteer Fire Department truck fully engulfed in flames.

No word if anyone has been injured, but police scanner traffic indicates the fire may have caused or be connected to a grass fire.

This fire could be threatening some mobile homes with large gas tanks, according to the scanner traffic.

