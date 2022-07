ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A grass fire burned in south Abilene Monday afternoon.

The fire took place off Maple Street and Industrial Blvd, igniting around 4:00 p.m. Monday near the Maxwell Golf Course.

First responders were shutting down roads in the area as fire fighting efforts were underway.









Several homes are potentially threatened by the fire but so far, no structures have been burned.

Stick with BigCountryHomepage.com for updates on this fire.