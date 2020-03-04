VIDEO: Three people injured during duplex fire in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Three people were injured during a duplex fire in south Abilene Tuesday evening.

The fire happened on the 4000 block of Redbud Circle just before 7:00 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived on scene to find heavy flames coming from the front of one of the units. As of 7:30 p.m., they were still putting out hot spots.

It’s unknown how the fire started, but three people were injured.

Police say one person was burned and two sustained lacerations. They all have been transported to Hendrick Medical Center where they are receiving treatment.

All injuries are non-life-threatening.

BigCountryHomepage will continue to provide updates on this fire. Check back for the latest information.

