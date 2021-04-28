VIDEO: Vehicles half-submerged in south Abilene floodwater

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Flooding caused cars to stall across Abilene Wednesday, especially as drivers drove to work.

Matt Adkins recorded video as he was driving around Treadaway Boulevard and S. 27th Street, showing at least 7 vehicles half-submerged in floodwater.

Wednesday morning, police warned drivers of this location and several other flooded intersections in town.

Other problem areas included Oak Street and Treadaway Boulevard, N. 10th Street and Winters Freeway, and Yorktown Drive and Ambler Avenue.

More rain is expected Wednesday afternoon into Thursday night.

The City of Abilene is now offering sandbags to the public as widespread flooding is expected to continue.

