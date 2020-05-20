Visitors once again allowed on Dyess Air Force Base

DYESS AIR FORCE BASE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Effective 21 May, the Visitor Control Center will reopen for individuals to sponsor visitors onto base. There will be a health screening process, and our 7th Medical Group is currently coordinating to release those guidelines. Furthermore, all DOD card holders, retirees, disabled veterans and other individuals entitled to base services will resume full installation access.

In order to limit the risk of COVID-19 transmission all individuals on base should observe Centers for Disease Control recommendations for social distancing and implement stringent personal hygiene practices including frequent hand washing. Before sponsoring an individual onto base, each sponsor should evaluate the risk of exposure and delay any visits which create unnecessary risk of COVID-19 transmission. Prior to entry, visitors will be required to complete a public health questionnaire to determine if base access is allowed.

While full access to the base has resumed, some operations will still execute modified levels of service and hours of operation. Detailed operational status is available on the Dyess Air Force website and Facebook page.

