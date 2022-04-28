ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Voters will now have the chance to make Abilene a Sanctuary City for the Unborn after councilmembers declined to enact an ordinance on the matter.

Councilmembers voted on the ordinance during Thursday morning’s meeting following a public hearing attended by many members and supporters of Project Destiny – the group behind the ordinance, which is being considered by council after the group got 12,000 people to sign a petition in support.

By a vote of 4 to 3, council members decided to add the proposal to the ballot in November, giving voters the final chance to make Abilene a Sanctuary City.

Councilmembers Kyle McAlister, Travis Craver, Lynn Beard, and Donna Albus all voted in favor of sending the ordinance to the ballot. Councilmembers Weldon Hurt, Shane Price, and Mayor Anthony Williams voted against putting the ordinance on the ballot.

If voters approve the measure during the election, the ordinance will be official, including all current language.

The ordinance, at its core, reads in part, “We declare Abilene, Texas to be a Sanctuary City for the Unborn. Abortion at all times and at all stages of pregnancy is declared to be an act of murder unless the mother’s life is in danger.”

Read the full document below:

