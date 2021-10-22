“Walk This Way: From Castles to Clouds” celebration taking place in downtown Abilene this weekend

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – Thousands of people are expected to attend the “Walk This Way: From Castles to Clouds” community celebration orchestrated by the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council with the support of donors and the City of Abilene on Saturday, Oct. 23.

The day celebrates the unveiling of a 3D storybook mural by international artist Kurt Wenner in the railroad pedestrian underpass behind the T&P Depot connecting the Abilene Cultural District with the SoDA District, as well as new lighting for the tunnel, security cameras, wayfinding maps around downtown, and a new kinetic sculpture at the Abilene Convention Center called “In Cloud Light IV” by Anthony Howe. The total investment in downtown Abilene for this project thanks to state grants, corporate gifts, private donations and city tax increment reinvestment zone funds totals an impressive $420,000.

Lynn Barnett said the investment in the Abilene Cultural District will serve as a tool for economic growth and sustainability.

“This will enhance the unique character of our community,” said Barnett, who has helped promote the city’s standing as the official Storybook Capital of America® through many projects and events. The Castles to Clouds project brings the total amount of money the ACAC has invested in the downtown Storybook Capital theme to $6 million.

The Oct. 23 celebration begins Saturday morning with a private “Royal Breakfast” for people who donated to the storybook mural, “Flight of the Dragon,” which features a green dragon flying over a castle. The Texas Star Trading Co. will host a book signing for Penny Parker Klostermann and her book, “There Was An Old Dragon Who Swallowed a Knight” at 11:30 a.m.

At 5 p.m., enjoy free student music performances in Everman Park followed by a procession filled with costumed characters down Cypress Street at 7 p.m. for the lighting and dedication of “In Cloud Light IV.” Then bring a blanket and snacks to watch the animated movie “How To Train Your Dragon” in the Adamson-Spalding Storybook Garden.

For only $5 a family, walk through the Dragon Experience in the Depot, participate in art activities and see the new 3D storybook mural between 5 and 7 p.m. There will be food trucks and lots of fun! Children are encouraged to dress up. Registration is at www.abilenecac.org.