Wanted Abilene fugitive accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old he met in chatroom

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A wanted Abilene fugitive is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old child he met in a chatroom two decades ago.

Johnny Earl Lewis, 55, has an active warrant for Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child in connection to an incident that happened in 1999.

In March, court documents state the victim, who is now an adult, came forward and said Lewis sexually assaulted her when she was 13.

This victim told detectives she met Lewis in a chatroom online and soon after, she agreed to meet him in Clyde. He then drove her to a secondary location in Abilene and engaged her in sexual activity, according to the documents.

The documents claim the victim kept meeting up with Lewis at least once a week for about a month and a half, and she was sexually assaulted several times.

Lewis is the Abilene Police Department’s featured fugitive for the week of July 17. A $500 cash reward is being offered for information on his whereabouts.