Warning: Abilene emergency vet seeing increase in rattlesnake bites

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s emergency veterinary clinic is warning of increased rattlesnake activity after treating 13 bite victims over the past 7 days.

The emergency clinic – located on Industrial Boulevard – made a social media post to circulate the warning Sunday, saying “rattlesnakes are moving and creating a lot of pain and suffering for many of our patients.”

Vets at the clinic are reminding pet owners that expensive antivenom is the only treatment for rattlesnake bites.

Rattlesnake venom can cause many issues, but the most dangerous factor is the threat it poses to red blood cells, causing clotting issues and damaging tissue around the bite.

“Any time your pet receives a bite it is always an emergency and requires immediate veterinary care,” the social media post urges.

Rattlesnake bite vaccinations – which are different than antivenom – are available, and anyone interested in learning more is encouraged to talk to their vet.