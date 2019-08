ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene PD is warning the public that phone scammers are calling citizens pretending to be a police officer.

A social media post states impersonators are using a real officer’s name then asking people to pay fines using gift or credit cards to avoid punishment.

“APD is not calling citizens. You should immediately hang up,” the social media post states.

Anyone who has fallen victim to this scam can contact the Abilene Police Department at (325) 673-8331.