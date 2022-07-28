ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is warning citizens after a rabid skunk was found dead south of town.
City officials say the skunk was found dead in the yard of a residence in Tuscola recently, and a test for rabies came back positive Thursday.
Residents near Tuscola and south Taylor County are now being asked to monitor the area and to call Abilene Animal Services at (325)698-0085 if they notice any strange animal activity.
Signs of rabies in animals include abnormal behavior such as nocturnal animals being active during the day, approaching humans or other animals, difficulty with movement, and unusual sounds. A wild animal that allows you to approach or handle it is likely ill or injured and will bite in self-defense.
Abilene Animal Services offers these tips concerning exposure to rabies:
- Do not feed, handle, or touch wild animals such as bats, skunks, and raccoons.
- Teach children to stay away from wild or deceased animals.
- Do not allow pets to roam freely, as free-roaming increases their chance of exposure without your knowledge.
- Keep your pet’s rabies vaccination current.
- Immediately contact a veterinarian if your pet is bitten or scratched by a wild animal.
- Consult with a physician immediately after possible rabies exposure.
- Report all animal bites to animal control authorities; the biting animal must be quarantined or tested for rabies.