ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The City of Abilene is warning citizens after a rabid skunk was found dead south of town.

City officials say the skunk was found dead in the yard of a residence in Tuscola recently, and a test for rabies came back positive Thursday.

Residents near Tuscola and south Taylor County are now being asked to monitor the area and to call Abilene Animal Services at (325)698-0085 if they notice any strange animal activity.

Signs of rabies in animals include abnormal behavior such as nocturnal animals being active during the day, approaching humans or other animals, difficulty with movement, and unusual sounds. A wild animal that allows you to approach or handle it is likely ill or injured and will bite in self-defense.

Abilene Animal Services offers these tips concerning exposure to rabies: