FULL INTERVIEW: Abilene police chief speaks on race, police bias following Derek Chauvin verdict

ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – Abilene Police Chief Marcus Dudley, Jr., gave insight in light of the recent events involving the Derek Chauvin trial in a conversation about race, police bias, and how the Abilene Police Department is working to overcome the tension in today’s culture.
Additionally, Chief Dudley provided a statement that reads as follows:
In light of yesterday’s conviction of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin, I want toChief Marcus Dudley, Abilene Police Department
offer perspective and a few comments to our community. Justice has been served, but it is
essential for us to continue our efforts to do better as our nation begins to heal. Our department,
alongside the tremendous support of our community, will continue its record of policing
excellence.
In the spirit of cooperation, this is an opportunity for the Abilene Police Department and our
community to partner and build upon how we police together. This spirit has never been more
evident as it was in February (2021), when an unprecedented snowstorm hit our state and
community, effectively closing it down for an entire week. Abileneans united to help neighbors
get through this event, and assisted us with providing essential services for unmet needs. It is this
very spirit that we will continue to lift up as we commit to keeping our community safe for all
citizens.