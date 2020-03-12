The City of Abilene is addressing coronavirus concerns as the pandemic begins to affect organizations in the Big Country.
There have been no positive cases confirmed in Abilene so far, but watch the video above to get the latest fact-based information from the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District.
- WATCH: City of Abilene addresses coronavirus concerns
