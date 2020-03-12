Breaking News
Mayor on Coronavirus: ‘Abilene is at risk’, 3 residents currently self-quarantined

WATCH: City of Abilene addresses coronavirus concerns

Abilene

The City of Abilene is addressing coronavirus concerns as the pandemic begins to affect organizations in the Big Country.

There have been no positive cases confirmed in Abilene so far, but watch the video above to get the latest fact-based information from the Abilene-Taylor County Public Health District.

