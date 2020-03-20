WATCH: Video shows EF-2 tornado impact Abilene prison units

1  of  47
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Surveillance video shows an EF-2 tornado hit two Abilene prison units early Thursday morning.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice released the video Friday, revealing that, “the National Weather Service now says it was an EF-2 Tornado that hit near Abilene early Thursday morning. That is an estimated wind speed of between 111-135 MPH.”

Most of the damage was done to vehicles in the parking lots of the Middleton and Robertson Prison Units, as well as fences.

Some property in the surrounding area as well as one of the prison units sustained structural damage.

Power has since been restored to the prisons, but repairs are still ongoing at the Robertson Prison Unit.

