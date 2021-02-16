Water restoration underway in Abilene, city urges residents to leave taps off

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Water restoration is underway in Abilene, but the City is urging residents to still leave their taps off.

After all three water plants shutdown due to power outages Monday, the plant on the northeast side of town was brought back online overnight.

This means many households on the north side of town especially could see water service restored soon, but City Manager Robert Hanna and Mayor Anthony Williams are urging people to leave their taps off with hopes of getting the water into the City’s storage tanks.

They want customers to not even turn their faucets on to check if their water was restored so the system can fully recharge.

“We will need your help as we bring the system back online,” Taylor explains.

The other two water plants are serviced by two separate electric providers and crews are working diligently to get power restored to these locations as well.

Anyone who has water service must abide by a boil water notice until test results are returned.

This means that water must be brought to a rolling boil for at least 2 minutes before using it for eating, drinking, teeth brushing, and any other activity that involves ingestion.

However, the water is fine to use untreated for showering, hand washing, and other non-consumption related activities.

City Manager Robert Hanna says the City of Abilene was as prepared as they could have been for this situation.

“We could not predict the catastrophic failure of the grid system,” Hanna explains.

He also gave insight into why the City of Abilene doesn’t have backup generators installed at their water plants, saying no other cities of this size or smaller in Texas have generators.

Hanna says it’s not very cost effective to pay millions of dollars for something that will be used once every 75 years. The City will at least discuss the possibility of purchasing generators for future events, but Hanna believes they will decide not to do-so.

The City of Abilene, in fact, has multiple protections for the plants in place, such as the plants being serviced by different electric providers. However, the measure were not enough to protect the plants from such a unprecedented weather event.

When asked when power would be restored to the 20,000+ homes in the City without service, Mayor Anthony Williams says it’s out of Abilene’s control.

Right now, The Electric Reliability Council of Texas is asking electric providers across the State to not restore power right now.

Experts remain hopeful that additional power supply could be available by Tuesday afternoon and restoration can happen.