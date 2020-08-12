West Texas Fair and Rodeo announces modified schedule for 2020 due to COVID-19

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The West Texas Fair and Rodeo is announcing a modified schedule for 2020’s event to ensure health and safety guidelines are followed due to COVID-19.

This year, the WTFR will take place from Friday, September 4 through Saturday, September 19.

WTFR officials say the schedule breaks down as follows:

September 4 – September 7: Carnival America and Livestock Show

Carnival America and Livestock Show September 8 – September 9: Fairgrounds closed to the public while volunteers welcome vendors and accept creative arts entries

Fairgrounds closed to the public while volunteers welcome vendors and accept creative arts entries September 10 – September 19: Fairgrounds reopen will full offering of attractions, entertainment, and food.

“We are making this schedule change, to better accommodate the livestock shows by allowing more room in the First Financial Pavilion as well as the Guitar Arena by extending the livestock shows to three weekends during this COVID-19 time period.” said General Manager of the Expo Center of Taylor County, Rochelle Johnson.

Admission will not be charged for the carnival and livestock show September 4 – September 10.

Gate admission charges will resume September 11 – September 19.

The PRCA Rodeo will take place on September 11, September 12, and September 17 – September 19 in the Taylor Telecom Arena.

“Bulls at Night”, a special bull riding event, will take place September 15.

BigCountryHomepage will provide updates when a more comprehensive schedule is released.

