West Texas Fair and Rodeo opens Friday for 2020 event

ABILENE, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The West Texas Fair and Rodeo is excited to announce the opening of the 2020 event, at the Expo Center of Taylor County ground. This year there will be a modified schedule to accommodate and comply with restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Opening day will be Friday, September 4th, with the start of the Livestock Show and competitions in the First Financial Pavilion and the Guitar Arena. This will extend the livestock shows to three weekends.

“We will be asking all competitors and spectators attending these events to comply with Governor Abbott’s mandates, as issued July 2, 2020, for face coverings and social distancing, along with other personal health efforts,” said Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Expo Center of Taylor County.

There will be no charge gate admission to the Expo Center grounds from September 4th through Labor Day, September 7th. Normal Gate admission will begin on Friday, September 11th.

In addition to the Livestock Shows, the Carnival Americana will also be open starting on Friday, September 4th and will run through Labor Day. The carnival will be closed on Tuesday, September 8th and Wednesday, September 9th, but will reopen on Thursday, September 10th and will be open through the final day of the event, September 19th. The Carnival Americana offers lots of rides and games for fair-goers of every age. There will be added specials on rides during the full run of the West Texas Fair and Rodeo.

Another change in the 2020 schedule will be for the PRCA Rodeo in the newly opened Taylor Telecom Arena. A full five (5) nights of rodeo competition will be held beginning on Friday night, September 11th and on Saturday, September 12th. Then it will return on Thursday, September 17th through Saturday, September 20th. An added event will take place on Tuesday night, September 15th, with all the thrills and spills of the exciting West Texas Bulls at Night bull riding competition, which will be held in the Taylor Telecom Arena.

“We know that 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone on so many fronts, but we are excited that the 2020 West Texas Fair and Rodeo will happen and give the folks in Abilene and the Region a chance to get out and enjoy a great family atmosphere and lots of good family fun,” states Ms. Johnson.

Several food trucks will also be present during the event with a wide variety of foods available for Fair attendees.

For more information, visit www.taylorcountyexpocenter.com or call 325-677-4376.

