West Texas Fair & Rodeo receives statewide recognition

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) – The West Texas Fair & Rodeo is honored to receive the Ray Cammack Award of excellence from the Texas Association of Fairs and Events. WTF&R placed 3rd for the Best Overall Fair & Festival as well as 3rd Best Pin in the category of 100,001-250,000 people. The Texas Association of Fairs & Events is made up of events and organizations from across the state of Texas. It includes fairs and festivals of all sizes, including community, county, district and state-wide events.

“Texas Association of Fair and Events Marketing and Communications Awards allow members to learn from one another and share great ideas while also providing an opportunity to recognize the efforts of the staff, sponsors, volunteers and supporters who make our fairs and events possible. “-TAFE

We would like to thank the thousands of fairgoers who have supported this event annually and the numerous volunteers that help put on one of the best State recognized events in Texas. We have over 500 volunteers who serve on chairs, boards, gate workers, ticket takers, office staff, and livestock shows who helped make this event possible. The West Texas Fair & Rodeo would not be able to put on such a great event if it weren’t for the help from our sponsors. The West Texas Fair & Rodeo in 2019 had one the best year’s to date. Last year’s theme was “GET YOUR FAIR ON!” and was the first year the Carnival was moved to a new location. We had record breaking attendance, increase in entries including the livestock shows and mutton bustin, fundraising, and vehicles parked on our facility.

In 2018 the Texas Association of Fairs & Events recognized the commitment to excellence and leadership by presenting the Professional of the Year award to Rochelle Johnson, General Manager and Executive Vice President of the Expo Center. Rochelle Johnson is currently serving a 3-year term on the TAFE Board of Directors representing the West Texas Fair & Rodeo to bring her skills and assets to keep the fairs and festivals traditions alive for many generations to follow.

The 3rd Best Overall Fair & Rodeo will be a great thing for Abilene as we believe it will provide an increase in tourism and a larger economic impact to the Big Country. The 2020 West Texas Fair & Rodeo’s dates are September 10-19 with the theme being “Moments Together, Memories Forever.” We are excited for the things to come as we will continue to bring in new events and utilize the new facilities.

