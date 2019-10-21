What ever happened to Aldi, Braum’s, and Panera Bread coming to Abilene?

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Been wondering if Aldi, Braum’s, and Panera Bread are still coming to Abilene? KTAB and KRBC found out the latest!

The City of Abilene says Aldi, which was originally going to move in the same location as Kohl’s on the 4700 block of Southwest Drive, “pulled out of the process awhile ago.”

Similarly, Braum’s has not had any contact with the City since submitting a variance request for signs in the area of FM 707 and Buffalo Gap Road 9 months.

Panera Bread has not had any contact with the City whatsoever, so at this point, any talk of a location in Abilene is just a rumor.

KTAB and KRBC have reached out to the media teams for all three corporations.

Braum’s has no comment on the possibility of a location coming to Abilene.

Aldi and Panera Bread have yet-to-respond.

