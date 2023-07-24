ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Have you noticed strange objects flying around Abilene skies over the past couple of nights? You’re not alone! But, don’t set your sights on UFOs just yet – BigCountryHomepage.com meteorologists say there is Earthly explanation.

Many of you took to social media over the weekend to post videos of the phenomenon, describing the objects as “light particles” or “unidentified activity”.

Meteorologist Clemente Morales offers the following explanation, saying the lights aren’t as strange as they seem:

So what were those strange lights in the sky last night across the city of Abilene, and throughout the Big Country? Many of you have hit social media this morning, and throughout the day, it will definitely will be the talk around the break room. The phenomenon is being described as a fuzzy light in the sky around the 9:30 PM hour. It was seen moving west to the east, and some witness described as it being in a “cloud like formation”. No, if you’re hoping for any ideas of extraterrestrial beings, or UFOs possibly being involved, you might have to rethink that theory because about 90 minutes before most of those sightings took place last night, Space X launched a Falcon 9 rocket. The rocket contain two star link satellites on board headed out of Cape Canaveral, Florida. And like clockwork 90 minutes later, it would be over the skies of North Central Texas. It is thought that the light in the sky may have been the satellites all bunched together. And now you know, so keep your eyes to the skies in the evening hours, and you just never know what you might see.

Space.com describes the SpaceX Starlink satellites as, “a satellite network developed by the private spaceflight company SpaceX to provide low-cost internet to remote locations.”

You can keep track of where the Starlink satellites are currently located by checking this map.