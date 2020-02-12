Wild river otter filmed swimming at Abilene State Park, first confirmed sighting in Taylor County

TAYLOR COUNTY. Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A visitor at the Abilene State Park recently filmed a river otter swimming, marking the first confirmed sighting of the species in Taylor County.

Michael Procopio captured the video at the Buffalo Wallow pond recently.

The National Wildlife Foundation says river otters, “can thrive in any water habitat, such as ponds, marshes, lakes, rivers, and estuaries—in cold, warm, or even high-elevation areas—as long as the habitat provides adequate food. River otter dens are along the water in abandoned burrows or empty hollows.”

There are also several river otters in captivity at the Abilene Zoo.

