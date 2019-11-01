Willie Nelson headlining Outlaws and Legends music festival in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Willie Nelson will be headlining Abilene’s 10th annual Outlaws and Legends music festival in Spring 2020.

The festival, taking place at Back Porch of Texas on March 20-21, will feature Nelson, along with other notable country artists such as Randy Houser, Mark Powell, Kevin Fowler, Deana Carter, Radney Foster, and more.

Tickets are already on sale with 25% of all proceeds benefiting the Ben Richey’s Boys Ranch.

More information, including specifics on VIP and RV tickets, can be found at outlawsandlegends.com.

KTAB and KRBC are proud sponsors of the Outlaws and Legends Music Festival.

