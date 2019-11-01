Willie Nelson headlining Outlaws and Legends music festival in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Willie Nelson will be headlining Abilene’s 10th annual Outlaws and Legends music festival in Spring 2020.

The festival, taking place at Back Porch of Texas on March 20-21, will feature Nelson, along with other notable country artists such as Randy Houser, Mark Powell, Kevin Fowler, Deana Carter, Radney Foster, and more.

Tickets are already on sale with 25% of all proceeds benefiting the Ben Richey’s Boys Ranch.

More information, including specifics on VIP and RV tickets, can be found at outlawsandlegends.com.

