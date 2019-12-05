Witnesses: Man running around, setting fires in south Abilene neighborhood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Witnesses say a man is still at large after running around and setting multiple fires in a south Abilene neighborhood.

Multiple residents in the neighborhood near Pioneer Drive and South 7th Street to South 14th Street report seeing the man Thursday afternoon.

A resident on the 1300 block of Bowie Street saw the man setting a fire and chased him, until the man jumped a fence and ran through a yard.

One of the fires burned through a backyard on the 900 block of La Salle Drive and almost ignited a house.

He was also spotted on the 900 block of S San Jose Drive. Witnesses say he is shirtless.

The man was last seen running through alleyways in the neighborhood.

Police scanner traffic indicates officers are currently searching for him.

