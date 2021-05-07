Woman found dead under ‘suspicious circumstances’ near Lake Ft. Phantom Hill

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene police is looking for anyone who has information about a woman found dead near Lake Ft. Phantom under ‘suspicious circumstances’ earlier this week.

Police say the woman’s body was found around 10:20 a.m. Wednesday and was sent to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy. Her identity is being withheld until her next of kin is notified.

The results of the autopsy and the suspected cause of death have not been disclosed.

No further information was released but the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who has knowledge of this suspicious death is asked to contact detectives at (325)676-6610 or tips can be left anonymously with Abilene Crime Stoppers at (325)676-8477.