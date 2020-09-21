Woman rushed to hospital after accidental shooting in south Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A woman was rushed to the hospital after an accidental shooting in south Abilene.

Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC a boyfriend accidentally shot his girlfriend in the stomach at a home on the 1300 block of La Salle Drive just before 11:45 a.m.

The victim’s boyfriend and her mother were going to drive her to the hospital, but they had to stop at a business on the 1300 block of S Danville Drive to wait for an ambulance.

At last check, the victim was falling in and out of consciousness but paramedics believed she should be okay.

Information on how the gun was being handled when the accidental shooting happened, and information about what kind of gun was involved, has not been released.

BigCountryHomepage will update this article once additional details are disclosed.

