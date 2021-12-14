Wylie ISD investigating threat made by high school student

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD is investigating a threat made by a high school student.

School officials released a letter to parents about the threat Tuesday morning, saying they began investigating immediately and the student involved has been removed from school property.

“The Abilene Police Department began an immediate investigation and found that the threat was not imminent,” the letter explains. “As a precautionary measure, the student in question has been secured from campuses and additional security at the high school campus has been added.”

Investigators did not disclose the exact nature of the threat, but the letter did say it could be considered a terroristic threat and that Wylie ISD takes incidents like this serious.

No further information was released.