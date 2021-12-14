Wylie ISD investigating threat made by high school student

Abilene

by:

Posted: / Updated:
wylie high school_1439932061095.PNG

Wylie ISD is investigating a threat made by a high school student.

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD is investigating a threat made by a high school student.

School officials released a letter to parents about the threat Tuesday morning, saying they began investigating immediately and the student involved has been removed from school property.

“The Abilene Police Department began an immediate investigation and found that the threat was not imminent,” the letter explains. “As a precautionary measure, the student in question has been secured from campuses and additional security at the high school campus has been added.”

Investigators did not disclose the exact nature of the threat, but the letter did say it could be considered a terroristic threat and that Wylie ISD takes incidents like this serious.

No further information was released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Big Country Immigration

More Big Country Immigration

KRBC News

Trending stories