Wylie ISD releases plans for 2020-21 school year, including at-home learning option

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD has released plans for the 2020-21 school year, including an at-home learning option.

In a letter to parents released Monday, Wylie ISD said school is currently set to start August 19 with one of two options available – traditional on-campus instruction or at-home learning similar to what took place in Spring 2019.

District officials are still working to finalize exactly how this will take place, but no matter what model a student and their family chooses, attendance will be recorded, grades will be taken, and participation will be required.

Parents will receive an in-depth survey soon as Wylie ISD prepares for instruction, staffing, transportation, and food service.

Read the full letter sent to parents below:

Latest Posts: