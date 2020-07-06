Wylie ISD releases plans for 2020-21 school year, including at-home learning option

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Wylie ISD has released plans for the 2020-21 school year, including an at-home learning option.
In a letter to parents released Monday, Wylie ISD said school is currently set to start August 19 with one of two options available – traditional on-campus instruction or at-home learning similar to what took place in Spring 2019.
District officials are still working to finalize exactly how this will take place, but no matter what model a student and their family chooses, attendance will be recorded, grades will be taken, and participation will be required.
Parents will receive an in-depth survey soon as Wylie ISD prepares for instruction, staffing, transportation, and food service.
Read the full letter sent to parents below:
Latest Posts:
- Pandemic presents unique challenges for kids with special needs and their families
- Telemundo Abilínea – 6 de julio, 2020
- Mexican residents want stronger border restrictions on Americans as coronavirus cases rise
- Man catches 112-pound catfish in Mississippi River
- Monday, July 6: Muggy tonight with slight rain chances