Abilene non-profit helps teachers cut costs on school supplies

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB) – It’s that time of year. Back to school shopping has already started for parents, but imagine shopping for a classroom full of kids. Teachers spend hundreds of dollars out of their own pockets each school year and that’s why an Abilene non-profit is pitching in to cut the costs.

From five dollars on pens, two dollars on pencils and fifty cents a piece on glue sticks, buying school supplies can quickly add up.

“I’ve spent hundreds of dollars definitely. Over several hundred dollars already on my room and school hasn’t even started yet,” Texas Leadership Charter Academy of Abilene first grade teacher Madison Hicks said.

On average a teacher spends almost $500 on school supplies each year and for first year teachers like hicks it can be so much more.

“I don’t actually get my paycheck from here for a little while longer so not having real income yet, waiting tables doesn’t pay for that much,” Hicks said.

For this shopping trip, however, money is not an issue. Global Samaritan Resources opened up their warehouse full of donated school supplies.

“Something like this is kind of a blessing for us to do for our teachers and we didn’t know it was going to be this successful but it’s been awesome,” Global Samaritan Resources Marketing and Development Associate Lindsey Bloomer said.

It’s all to help foot the bill for our educators and keep their focus on the students rather than the supplies.

“Mostly I went for the educational things which is great because those are also expensive resources that you want but can’t always have so it’s nice when someone like Global Samaritan does provide things and open that up and don’t charge us anything which is incredible because that comes so rarely,” Hicks said.

Global Samaritan Resources will also hold an Open Book Room August 8th and 9th from 8 a.m. to noon. There will be fiction, non-fiction, graphic novels and educational books.