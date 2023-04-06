ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene-based non-profits Jeremiah’s Hope and Global Samaritan Resources shipped out the 20th aid supply crate to Ukraine on April 6, 2023. A milestone of charity for the partnered organizations that have been working in the area since before the Russian invasion.

Those wishing to get involved in the packaging or donating of goods can do so at the Global Samaritan Resources or Jeremiah’s Hope websites.

“We’ve been able to distribute tens of thousands of pounds of humanitarian aid to people who are in great need,” said Jeremiah’s Hope Executive Director and former Missionary to Ukraine Andrew Kelly.

Photos of Ukrainian refugees with supplies provided by Jeremiah’s Hope (Courtesy: Andrew Kelly)

The shipments of food, toiletries, blankets, and clothing to the refugees help the displaced Ukrainians through the unimaginable task of relocating and surviving after losing so much to destruction.

“When I say container I mean a 40-foot container. We’re not just sending like the boxes that you would drop off at UPS,” explained Global Samaritan Executive Director Erica Pangburn.

Ukrainian child with a blanket provided by Jeremiah’s Hope (Courtesy: Andrew Kelly)

Though they say this shipment is a reason to celebrate, Kelly and Pangburn said the number of individuals volunteering time and resources has diminished since the conflict arose last year. Kelly said their main source of volunteers has shifted to churches and businesses as the year has progressed.

“When you tell someone you love them. They know it by your actions, right? Sending hope is a big deal but when hope comes in the form of a hot meal or a warm blanket,” Pangburn said.

While donations may have dwindled, the need is no less great. Kelly added that he is proud to be a part of the support, in an organization he said is making real change.

“A lot of times people ask that question of ‘Is this really going to make a difference?’ I get weekly reports of our partners in Ukraine. Churches and ministry leaders and I see what’s happening and how it’s being used. It excites me to be a part of what God is doing and the people in Abilene are doing to be able to help the people in Ukraine,” Kelly expressed.

To date, Kelly shared they have been able to ship, among other things.

5.4 Million servings of a lentil vegetable soup mix

Nearly four million servings of a high protein fortified rice meal

Close to 20,000 blankets, sleeping bags, and quilts. Many of which were handmade in Abilene.

Diapers, medical supplies, and other essentials to recently liberated areas of Ukraine

Even through all the good, the inherent danger is clear. Kelly provided KTAB/KRBC with this photo from their mission. A Jeremiah’s Hope ministry van full of supplies was blown up on its way to deliver goods and necessities to evacuating refugees in an active battle area.

Jeremiah’s hope ministry van destroyed (face blurred to protect identity)

Pangburn said the realities of the situation can be difficult to handle all at once. Resulting in what she calls ‘crisis fatigue.’

“It’s a real thing but… It takes an intentional effort to remember that not everyone is able to live under the blessings that we have here,” Pangburn said.

Map of Jeremiah’s Hope distribution network. (Courtesy: Andrew Kelly)

This is why box number 20 will not be the last to be sent out of the Key City to those in need in Ukraine.

“Container 21 is actually scheduled to go out in another two and a half weeks,” Pangburn shared.

“We’re gonna continue shipping containers for as long as the wars going on. As long as there’s need,” added Kelly.

With that container, the hope to carry on for a little while longer even in the face of unimaginable loss continues.